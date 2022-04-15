Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Cut by Taglich Brothers

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intellinetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Intellinetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Intellinetics had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Intellinetics stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

