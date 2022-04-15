Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Up 443.2% in March

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 443.2% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ QK opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Q&K International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Q&K International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.