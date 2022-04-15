Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $146.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Qualys stock opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. Qualys has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $150.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

