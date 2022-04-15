Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of Quilter stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.
Quilter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
