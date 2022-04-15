QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research cut their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.17 and a beta of 0.95.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

