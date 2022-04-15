Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Quotient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QTNT opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $80.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.50. Quotient has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 31,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $39,815.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quotient by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.