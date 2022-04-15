Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets products that manage and direct Internet traffic among network resources to enable continuous access to Web sites and other services, applications and content based on Internet protocol. Radware offers a broad range of Internet traffic management solutions to service providers, e-commerce businesses and corporate enterprises that require uninterrupted availability and optimal performance of IP-based applications that are critical to their business. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radware in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 192.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. Radware has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Radware by 243.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

