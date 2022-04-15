Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,495,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,432 in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS opened at $25.89 on Friday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 161.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

