Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($64.13) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($69.57) to €69.00 ($75.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. Randstad has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

