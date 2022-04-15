Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $152.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $145.00.

4/7/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Cboe Global Markets had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Cboe Global Markets is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

CBOE opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Cboe Global Markets Inc alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.