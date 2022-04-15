Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sovos Brands (SOVO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ: SOVO) in the last few weeks:
- 4/14/2022 – Sovos Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “
- 3/30/2022 – Sovos Brands is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – Sovos Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ SOVO opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
