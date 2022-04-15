Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $48,728,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $35,378,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

