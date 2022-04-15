Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for UiPath (PATH)

UiPath (NASDAQ: PATH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/7/2022 – UiPath was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $57.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $56.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $30.00.

3/31/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $72.00 to $43.00.

3/29/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $36.00.

3/28/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – UiPath had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,331,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in UiPath by 84.1% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UiPath by 68.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,718 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,910 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,847,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

