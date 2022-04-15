Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.22) price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.47) to GBX 7,460 ($97.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($114.67) to GBX 9,100 ($118.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,462.22 ($97.24).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,056 ($78.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £43.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,345.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($88.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,908.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,017.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.