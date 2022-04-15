Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Recruit in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Recruit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS RCRRF opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Recruit has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%.

Recruit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.