RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 392,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

