REE Automotive (REE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) recently:

4/7/2022 – REE Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

4/1/2022 – REE Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

3/26/2022 – REE Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

3/25/2022 – REE Automotive is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – REE Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

3/14/2022 – REE Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of REE opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. REE Automotive Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that REE Automotive Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

