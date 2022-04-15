Reed’s (REED) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million -$16.40 million -1.67 Reed’s Competitors $5.73 billion $412.51 million -99.21

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -33.07% -187.58% -67.39% Reed’s Competitors 3.91% 0.12% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reed’s Competitors 216 760 1020 36 2.43

Reed’s presently has a consensus target price of $1.05, suggesting a potential upside of 269.72%. As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 34.60%. Given Reed’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Reed’s (Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

