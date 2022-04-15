Regions Financial (RF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.