Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.85. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

