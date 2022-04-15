Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,957. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

