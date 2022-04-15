Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,539.50 ($33.09).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,330 ($30.36) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($33.95) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,439 ($31.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,290.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

