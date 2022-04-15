Relx’s (REL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($33.95) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($29.97) to GBX 2,330 ($30.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.08) price objective on Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.53) price objective on Relx in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($31.80).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,439 ($31.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,294.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,781 ($23.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($32.24).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.62), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($410,733.53).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

