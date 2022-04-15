Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Increased to €294.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €282.00 ($306.52) to €294.00 ($319.57) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REMYY. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.74.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

