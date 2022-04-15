Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($195.65) to €200.00 ($217.39) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €295.00 ($320.65) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($190.22) to €167.00 ($181.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

REMYY stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

