Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target Cut to €25.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €33.00 ($35.87) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Renault from €40.00 ($43.48) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Renault from €62.00 ($67.39) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Renault has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

