Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($8.41) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.75) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.21) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 638.33 ($8.32).
Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.89) on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 444.20 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($8.63). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 505.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 552.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.
In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.83), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($129,511.44).
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
