Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.08.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

