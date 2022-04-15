Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synaptics Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synaptics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $10.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $152.84 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.20.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

