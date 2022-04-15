Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 271,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.