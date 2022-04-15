Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.61 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

