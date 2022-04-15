Reviewing Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Northern Trust alerts:

This table compares Northern Trust and Citizens & Northern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.49 billion 3.55 $1.55 billion $7.13 15.55 Citizens & Northern $110.36 million 3.51 $30.55 million $1.92 12.74

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Northern Trust pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens & Northern is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Northern Trust and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 1 4 7 0 2.50 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $131.36, indicating a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 23.82% 14.16% 0.90% Citizens & Northern 27.63% 10.13% 1.30%

Summary

Northern Trust beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers wealth management services, including administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, and investment management services; and a range of personal and commercial insurance products; mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents. In addition, the company reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. As of December 31, 2021, it had 31 branch offices, including 23 in the Northern tier/Northcentral region of Pennsylvania, 2 in the Southern tier of New York State, 4 in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and 2 in Southcentral Pennsylvania, as well as a lending office in Elmira, New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.