Reviewing PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) & Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.16) -21.81 Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.51 $114.33 million $0.86 11.63

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PolyMet Mining and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -4.30% -3.33% Nexa Resources 4.36% 6.93% 2.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PolyMet Mining and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 0 3 0 0 2.00

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than PolyMet Mining.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats PolyMet Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

