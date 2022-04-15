Reviewing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This table compares REE Automotive and Stellantis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,582.96 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.17 $16.80 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for REE Automotive and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Stellantis 0 1 6 0 2.86

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 377.16%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.78%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stellantis beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.