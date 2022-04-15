Reviewing Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Waldencast Acquisition and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 1 1 0 2.50

Yatsen has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,653.62%. Given Yatsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Yatsen $916.42 million 0.36 -$243.75 million ($0.39) -1.77

Waldencast Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -4.16% Yatsen -26.42% -19.62% -15.46%

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Yatsen (Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

