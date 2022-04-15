RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,840 ($50.04) to GBX 3,100 ($40.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,183.33 ($54.51).

RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 2,426 ($31.61) on Thursday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.05). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,761.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a €1.00 ($1.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

