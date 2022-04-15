Rightmove’s (RMV) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.36) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.21) to GBX 610 ($7.95) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.54).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 637.20 ($8.30) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 557.40 ($7.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 643.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 693.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,772.32).

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.