Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,410 ($83.53) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($67.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($74.28) to GBX 6,700 ($87.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.31) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,791.54 ($75.47).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 6,212 ($80.95) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,814.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,208.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 352.32 ($4.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.59), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($750,646.21).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.