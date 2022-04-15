Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rite Aid by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 96,109 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

