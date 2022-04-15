Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Critical Survey

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 4 12 0 2.56 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus target price of 85.94, suggesting a potential upside of 111.72%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 56.52%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 664.61 -$4.69 billion N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.10

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

