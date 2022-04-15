Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $24.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $4,648,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

