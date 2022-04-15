Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given New CHF 450 Price Target at Barclays

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.67.

RHHBY stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. Roche has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

