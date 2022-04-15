Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

RR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 130.80 ($1.70).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 93.43 ($1.22) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.11). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.34. The stock has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.31.

In related news, insider Warren East acquired 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £23,485.30 ($30,603.73). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £11,323.98 ($14,756.29). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

