Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.75) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.