Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 242.3% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCG opened at $9.97 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.