Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $621.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.23) to GBX 702 ($9.15) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 540 ($7.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

ROYMY opened at $8.66 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

