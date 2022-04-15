Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.
Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
