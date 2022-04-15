Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYL opened at $0.08 on Friday. Royale Energy has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

Royale Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.