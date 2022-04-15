RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in RPT Realty by 21.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPT Realty by 47.7% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.33%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

