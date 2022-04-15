Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,900 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 451,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 46.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 32,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $95.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group raised Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

