Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $324.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will post $324.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $357.60 million and the lowest is $307.91 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $84.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

RHP opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

